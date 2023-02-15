Woman killed in Mumbai building blaze, several rescued
By IANS | Published: February 15, 2023 09:54 AM 2023-02-15T09:54:04+5:30 2023-02-15T10:05:05+5:30
Mumbai, Feb 15 An elderly woman was killed when a fire broke out in a residential high-rise in ...
Mumbai, Feb 15 An elderly woman was killed when a fire broke out in a residential high-rise in Kurla on Wednesday, the BMC Disaster Control said.
The fire was noticed around 7 a.m. in Building No. 7-C in the Kohinoor City complex in Kurla West.
Many people were stranded in the upper floors owing to pocket fires from the 4-10 floors and were guided to the building terrace.
Teams of firefighters are battling the conflagration even as the people on the terrace were rescued safely.
Later the fire-fighters rushed one seriously injured senior citizen Shakuntala Ramani, 70, to Rajawadi Hospital where she was declared dead on admission.
Further details are awaited.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app