Woman killed in Mumbai building blaze, several rescued

Mumbai, Feb 15 An elderly woman was killed when a fire broke out in a residential high-rise in Kurla on Wednesday, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The fire was noticed around 7 a.m. in Building No. 7-C in the Kohinoor City complex in Kurla West.

Many people were stranded in the upper floors owing to pocket fires from the 4-10 floors and were guided to the building terrace.

Teams of firefighters are battling the conflagration even as the people on the terrace were rescued safely.

Later the fire-fighters rushed one seriously injured senior citizen Shakuntala Ramani, 70, to Rajawadi Hospital where she was declared dead on admission.

Further details are awaited.

