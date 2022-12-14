Woman lodges sexual exploitation case against Jharkhand IG, sustains injuries after being shot

Ranchi police on Tuesday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the killing attempt case of Sushma Baraik who was shot at by unknown assailants.

According to the police, the SIT will be headed by Naushad Alam, SP Ranchi, Rural.

Sushma had lodged a case of sexual exploitation against Jharkhand IG P.S. Natarajan in 2005.

According to police, the woman has sustained bullet injuries. She is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

She was attacked hours before when one of the cases was listed for hearing in Jharkhand High Court.

Apart from SIT, several other teams have also been roped in to gather information and clue about assailants.

Well-placed sources in the police have said that she had made a lot of enemies as she had registered cases against many persons.

Police are investigating from all angles.

( With inputs from ANI )

