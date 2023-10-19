Woman posing as IAS officer arrested in J&K’s Budgam

Srinagar, Oct 19 A woman posing as an IAS officer was arrested on Thursday in J&K’s Budgam district.

A police statementsaid that a complaint was received by Budgam police station from one Ghulam Hassan Malik of Aalipora village in Budgam.

The complainant alleged that a woman named Ayush Koul residing at Rose Lane number 6 in Rajbagh locality of Srinagar posing as an IAS officer defrauded him of Rs 6.5 lakh by promising a government job for his son.

“FIR number 302/2023 was registered under sections 419 and 420 of IPC. The accused was arrested and investigation revealed that the accused had an accomplice, Burhan Bashir of Nundresh Colony, Bemina in Srinagar.

"Public is urged to exercise caution, be vigilant and verify the credentials of individuals offering such promises to avoid falling prey to fraudulent schemes.

“Police requests anyone with pertinent information related to this case to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation”.

