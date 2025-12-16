Woman pushes seven-year-old daughter from building in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 16 In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly pushed her seven-year-old daughter from the third floor of a residential building in Hyderabad, the state capital of Telangana, police officials said on Tuesday.

The girl later succumbed at the Gandhi Hospital while undergoing treatment.

The incident occurred in the Vasanthapuri Colony under the limits of the Malkajgiri police station of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate on Monday evening, police said on Tuesday.

The woman identified as Monalisa, threw her daughter Sharon Mary from the building.

The child fell on the stairs of an adjoining building and sustained grievous injuries.

She was rushed to the Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad, where she died while undergoing treatment.

The woman is said to be mentally unstable.

The Police registered a case and took up the investigation.

According to the police, the family has been living in Vasanthapuri Colony for last 20 years.

Monalisa's husband works in a private company.

Meanwhile, North Zone Police of Hyderabad have successfully detected two theft cases of different police stations, resulting in the arrest of accused persons and recovery of stolen gold and silver ornaments worth nearly Rs 31 lakh.

The cases mainly pertain to servant thefts and house thefts, wherein accused persons exploited the trust of house owners, said Rashmi Perumal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Zone.

Maid servant Uragadda Madhavi and her husband Uragadda Krishnaiah have been arrested for theft of a gold ornaments and gold biscuits from the house of a jeweller in Bowenpalli under the limits of Karkhana Police Station.

The accused melted a portion of the stolen gold to prepare ornaments for their personal use.

Both the accused were apprehended. They confessed the offence and led the police to the recovery of stolen gold ornaments and melted gold pieces weighing a total of 24.2 tulas.

In another case reported in Bollarum police station limits, a maid servant was arrested for theft of gold and silver ornaments from a house where she was working.

Based on the complaint, police questioned the accused Jajala Sindhu and recovered stolen property.

Police have urged all citizens to remain vigilant by thoroughly verifying the background of domestic servants before employment, ensuring that valuables are kept securely locked at all times.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor