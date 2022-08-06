Woman sedated, gang-raped in Delhi spa; 4 arrested

New Delhi, Aug 6 A 22-year-old woman, working at a spa in the national capital, was allegedly sedated and gang raped by two men, an official said on Saturday, adding that four persons have been arrested in connection.

The arrested were identified as Rahul, a manager at the spa; Satish Kumar, a customer; and owners of the spa Brij Gopal and Sandeep.

Furnishing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said a PCR call was received at Maurya Enclave police station regarding sexual assault of a woman at the spa located in Pitampura, after which the police immediately rushed to the spot.

"At the spot, the victim , along with her husband, was present outside the spa centre and complained regarding sexual assault on her by the manager and one more person," DCP Rangnani said.

In her complaint, the woman stated that she joined the 'Ocean Spa Centre' on July 30 and on August 4 around 6 p.m., a person came and demanded sexual favour.

"The accused manager offered her a cold drink. After consuming it, she felt dizzy and both raped her," the senior official said.

After the police learnt about the incident, the victim was sent to hospital for medical examination and a counsellor from Delhi Commission for Women was called.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under section 354A (Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) and 376 D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code and immediately arrested Rahul and Satish Kumar.

The official said that the owners were having MCD licence, and "the concerned civic agency has been intimated to cancel the license and seal the premises".

Later, the police also registered a case under section 188 of the IPC against Ocean Spa Centre for violation of guidelines and following which the owners, Brij Gopal and Sandeep, were also arrested.

"Further, preventive action under appropriate sections of law has been taken against them," the official added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal also took cognizance of the incident, and pointed out that prostitution or sex rackets are being openly run in the national capital.

