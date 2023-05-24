Woman shot dead by brother in Bihar

Patna, May 24 A woman was shot dead by her brother following a heated argument in Bihar's Buxar district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident at around 8 a.m., in Aadhar village.

According to the police, the accused Sumeshwar Singh and the victim Kavita Devi engaged in a verbal spat which soon got heated.

In a fit of rage, Sumeshwar pulled out his gun and shot his sister, following which he fled the scene.

Kavita was rushed to the hospital by family members but was declared dead on arrival.

Buxar SP Manish Kumar said that a special team has been constituted to arrest the accused, who has a criminal history.

The officer said that the actual reason for the incident is not ascertained yet.

