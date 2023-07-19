Woman, son injured in attack in Gurugram

Gurugram, July 19 A six-year-old boy and his mother were injured when they were allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged object by a man in Sarhaul village of Gurugram, police said on Wednesday.

The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media in which the suspect can be seen attacking the mother-son duo.

The victim, identified as Shobha Kumari said that she, along with her son, was returning from her son's tuition centre and when they reached Sarhaul village around 4.30 p.m., a semi-naked man attacked her sons's neck, face, and hand from behind, and when she tried to rescue him from the attacker, he attacked her too with a sharp-edged object and fled the spot.

Acting on information, police reached the spot and rushed the victims to the general hospital, where they were discharged after providing first aid.

Police said the suspect was detained earlier on Monday after he jumped inside the Airforce station, but later it was found that he was mentally unstable and was handed over to his relatives. But the suspect again on Tuesday targeted a boy and his mother.

"We are very scared after the incident. How we can do our work leaving our children behind? Appropriate action need to be taken against such accused," the victim said. However, police are yet to receive any complaint in connection with the matter.

"The incident has come to our knowledge. We have beefed up security and deployed a PCR in the area. We are looking for the suspect," Mangal Singh, Sub-Inspector of Sector-17/18 police station said.

