Woman’s denial of deletion of name from electoral roll exposes Kejriwal: Delhi BJP

New Delhi, Dec 24 Accusing former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of pursuing politics of deceit and confusion, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said the case of a woman who was wrongly presented as a victim of “name deletion” from the electoral roll has denied the AAP leader’s claim.

Such incidents point towards a lack of credibility in Kejriwal’s statements, said Sachdeva, adding that the incident had proven that the AAP leader was a habitual liar.

On Monday, during a programme in Kidwai Nagar, Kejriwal introduced a woman, claiming that despite possessing an EPIC card, her name had been deleted from the electoral roll, said Sachdeva.

However, on Tuesday, the woman, Chandra, clarified in an interview that she continues to be a registered voter in the Tri Nagar constituency and has been voting regularly, he said.

Chandra said that she never mentioned to Kejriwal anything about her name being deleted from the voters’ list, adding that he might have made the statement due to some misunderstanding.

Sachdeva reiterated that the BJP has consistently highlighted Kejriwal’s politics of deceit and confusion, pointing out a lack of credibility in his statements and this incident is the latest example of it.

After Chandra’s statement exposed Kejriwal’s falsehood, Delhi residents have come to know that he used her as a pawn to propagate the illusion of large-scale voter name deletion, said Delhi BJP chief.

Sachdeva stated that after Chandra’s false story, it is fair to conclude that Kejriwal’s claims of attacks on himself are also self-created incidents.

He added that since the BJP demanded an investigation into the alleged inclusion of names of Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators in the voters’ list, Kejriwal appears distressed because “possibly these illegal infiltrators are the foundation of AAP’s electoral success.”

Earlier, BJP’s New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj accused the AAP government of spreading lies and fooling the elderly in the city in the name of ‘Sanjeevani Yojana’, claiming that the Health Secretary of the Delhi government has told her and L-G V.K. Saxena that there is no such health insurance scheme.

“We have heard about electoral jumalas (promises) but the AAP has unleashed a new variant of electoral chalawa (deceit),” said Swaraj, urging the elderly not to get misled by Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Atishi’s promise of offering health insurance under the non-existent ‘Sanjeevani Yojana’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor