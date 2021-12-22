Women CRPF personnel to be deployed for protection of Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi during UP polls

Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, a batch of 32 women Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel trained in VVIP security will be deployed in security of senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra Gandhi and Gurusharan Kaur (wife of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh), said a senior MHA official on Wednesday.

The official said that the training of CRPF women personnel has been completed and they will be deployed in the security of VVIP protectees from January second week onwards.

"The women CRPF personnel will be deployed in the house for the protection of 'Z and Z plus protectees teams' during their movement in Uttar Pradesh and other states elections," the senior officer said.

"Women personnel have completed a total of ten weeks rigorous training before being deployed in the protection of VVIPs," he added.

The officer further added that they have five protectees under the Z plus ASL (Advanced Security Liason) category that includes Home Minister, Priyanka Vadra Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and former PM Manmohan Singh and his wife.

The team will basically assist women protectees during their movement in the state during elections to contain the female crowd.

At present, CRPF provides protection to 12 VIPs under the Z plus category and 22 VIPs under the Z category.

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to Assembly polls early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.

