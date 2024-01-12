Women Fight in Bus: Ugly Brawl Breaks Out Between Passengers on Bus Over Seats in Telangana; Video Goes Viral

Telangana's free bus travel scheme for women, dubbed "Mahalakshmi," has garnered a massive response. Since its launch, buses across the state have been overflowing with female passengers, leading to record 100% occupancy rates for the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) – a first in the state's history.

Another noteworthy challenge is the rise of altercations among women passengers. Competition for limited seating has ignited conflict in several districts, including a recent incident in Nirmal district. At the Mudhol bus stand, a scuffle erupted over seats reserved for women on a bus travelling from Nizamabad to Bhainsa. The video has gone viral, raising concerns about safety and decorum within the scheme.

However, while the initiative's popularity is undeniable, it hasn't been without its drawbacks. One major concern is the impact on auto-rickshaw drivers, many of whom are facing reduced income due to the shift towards free public transport.