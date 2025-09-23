Women in Gujarat receiving free health checkups under Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan

Gandhinagar, Sep 23 In Gujarat, several health camps are being organised under the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan, with a focus on women’s health. These camps are being held across various districts, including Narmada, Aravalli, and Vasad, providing free health checkups to women and raising awareness about preventive care.

In Narmada district, a health check-up camp is being organised at the Tilakwala Community Centre from September 17 to October 2, with its start coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday. The camp included screenings for gynaecological conditions, eye check-ups, blood pressure monitoring, and diabetes tests. The event was inaugurated by Nandod MLA Darshna Deshmukh, who lit the ceremonial lamp. District Panchayat President Bhimsingh Tadvi, the Chief Health Officer (CHO), and other local dignitaries were also present.

More than 500 women benefited from the services provided at the camp.

"On PM Modi’s birthday, we have organised the Swasth Nari Programme. We are offering free health checkups to all. For women facing health issues such as breast cancer, we are conducting proper screenings and diagnostics," the MLA told IANS.

One of the beneficiaries, Usha Rohit, expressed her appreciation. "PM Modi is providing free medical health camps. It’s very beneficial. I hope these camps continue in the future. It’s really encouraging to see people getting free health checkups.”

Similarly, in the Aravalli district, a health camp was held at the Malpur Community Health Centre under the same initiative. More than 200 individuals, primarily women, availed themselves of health checkups, medical guidance, and treatment. The camp was successfully conducted under the supervision of Dr Yogesh Goswami, Superintendent of the Malpur CHC. A medical team, including doctors from SMS Hospital, Ahmedabad, provided services across multiple specialties and raised public awareness about healthcare practices.

Jasubhai, a local villager, said, “This health camp is very helpful for poor people. Whether someone is suffering from acidity or other health problems, the government is providing free medical checkups. It's a great relief for those who cannot afford private treatment.”

In Vasad village of Anand district, the campaign was also launched on PM Modi’s birthday. People from several nearby villages visited the health camp for various checkups. The doctors and healthcare staff at the centre ensured the smooth running of the event and provided quality services.

A wide range of general outpatient (OPD) services were offered during the camp, including dental, mental health, ophthalmological, orthopaedic, and pediatric care. Patients were not only examined but also provided with free medicines as needed. A large number of women from Vasad and surrounding villages participated actively in the camp.

The Vasad Community Health Centre hosted a comprehensive medical camp that included specialist doctors, diagnostic services, and medication distribution—all free of charge.

Priyanka Goswami, a resident of Vasad who attended the camp, said: "I am very happy with this health camp. We are getting free treatment and screenings. I want to thank PM Modi for bringing such services to our village."

The Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan is a joint initiative by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MoWCD). It aims to strengthen healthcare services for women and children across India by improving access, quality of care, and health awareness.

Launched on September 17 by Prime Minister Modi on his 75th birthday, the campaign aligns with his vision of empowering communities through better healthcare. Described as a Jan Bhagidaari Abhiyaan, it encourages active participation from private hospitals, healthcare professionals, and local communities.

