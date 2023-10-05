Women once again outnumber male voters in Mizoram

Aizawl, Oct 5 Women are over 51.52 per cent of the total 8,51,895-strong electorate for the Mizoram Assembly elections, expected to be held in November or December this year, officials said on Thursday.

Like all previous elections, 4,38,925 women voters outnumbered the male electorate of 4,12,969 in the electoral rolls, which published on Wednesday after several month long special summary revision of voters’ list with reference to October 1 as the qualifying date for inclusion of names.

Of the eleven districts in Mizoram, only in Mamit district, is the number of male voters (32,723) are higher than their female (32,064) counterparts.

According to the Election Commission officials there are 4,884 male and 89 female service voters, with a total of 4,973 service voters in Mizoram.

There are now 1,276 polling stations in Mizoram.

Assembly polls are due in Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana in November-December, the last round of state elections before the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

The ruling Mizo National Front and the opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) have finalised their candidates while the opposition Congress would soon announce their nominees. Prominent names among the MNF list include Chief Minister and party President Zoramthanga from Aizawl East-I, Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia from Tuichang Assembly Constituency, Art and Culture Minister R. Lalzirliana from Aizawl North-I.

In a shift of strategy, Tourism Minister Robert Romawia Royte, who represented Aizawl East II in the outgoing Assembly has been named as the candidate for Hachek Assembly Constituency. Incumbent Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo and Siaha MLA Dr K. Beichhua were not on the list while Home Minister Lalchamliana Sailo opted out of the ensuing Assembly elections.

Sitting Rajya Sabha member K. Vanlalvena would contest from Aizawl South-I Assembly seat while the new entrant - a veteran journalist J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng is to contest from Serchhip seat. The party also announced two women candidates - the sitting AMC Executive Corporator B Lalawmpuii from Aizawl East-II and Prova Chakma from West Tuipui.

