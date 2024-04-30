Women who excelled in other fields before taking to politics

Lucknow, April 30 They are now well entrenched in politics and have even made a name for themselves. However, these women candidates did not begin their careers in politics but joined politics after making a name for themselves in other fields.

Smriti Irani, Union minister and one of BJP’s strongest women leaders, is contesting the Amethi seat. She hit the headlines in 2019 when she defeated the then Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, known as a Congress bastion.

Smriti Irani, however, came into politics after rising to the top in the entertainment world where she played the lead in a television blockbuster ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ that ran on TV from 2000 to 2008 and became a national addiction.

Kajal Nishad, the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate in Gorakhpur, is also from the entertainment industry.

She has acted in a number of TV series and Bhojpuri films but is best known for her character Chameli in the SAB TV comedy soap Lapataganj (2009-2010) and Bhojpuri film ‘Shaadi Biyah’.

She unsuccessfully contested the mayoral polls in Gorakhpur last year.

Kajal Nishad hit a rough patch earlier this month when she suffered a heart attack while campaigning. She was hospitalised but is now back to campaigning.

Annu Tandon, the Samajwadi Party candidate from Unnao Lok Sabha seat, comes from a corporate background.

She won the Unnao seat in 2009 on a Congress ticket but later moved to the Samajwadi Party. She is known for the social work she has done in her constituency.

Dr Indu Choudhary, the BSP candidate from Lalganj Lok Sabha seat, is an assistant professor at Banaras Hindu University.

In addition to her academic duties, Dr Chaudhary has been actively involved in advocating for social justice. She has been vocal about the struggles of Bahujan leaders and has emphasised the ideals and visions of Dr B. R. Ambedkar, Kanshi Ram and Mayawati, aiming to raise awareness and garner support for the Bahujan mission. Her plunge into electoral politics was not entirely unexpected.

Rekha Varma, the BJP candidate from Dhaurahra Lok Sabha seat, was a homemaker till the death of her husband Arun Varma. She stepped into his shoes and became MP in 2014 and 2019. She is now seeking her third term. She is now a proficient politician, well-versed with the dynamics of politics.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor