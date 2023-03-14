Won't allow Parliament to function till, Rahul apologizes: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, has made it clear that the BJP would not allow the Parliament to function until Congress leader Rahul Gandhi apologized for his statements issued against India in foreign countries. The Union minister charged that Rahul Gandhi has maligned the image of India by seeking intervention of foreign countries to 'save Indian democracy' here. Thakur was interviewed by Marya Shakil, senior political editor of CNN-News18, during the Lokmat National Conclave in New Delhi. Devendra Darda, Managing Director of Lokmat Media Group, welcomed him while Karan Karda, Executive Director and Editorial Director of Lokmat Media, presented him a memento.

The minister said that Rahul has lost his mind after losing Assembly elections in the three north-eastern states. These elections clearly proved that the minorities are firmly behind BJP, he said. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its recent report stated that India is the only bright spot in the global economy. India's leadership is being acknowledged and appreciated across the globe. Yet Rahul Gandhi has launched a campaign to defame the country, he said. Thakur further said that before claiming that minorities are unsafe in India, Rahul should answer why he and his mother Sonia Gandhi never punished the Congress leaders involved in 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Emergency was imposed in the country by his grandmother Indira Gandhi. What right does he have to talk about democracy? The minister claimed that the model of corruption of the Gandhi family is being studied all over the world. The Gandhis had taken money to confer Padma Awards. BJP had raised these issues but all the Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi were silent on it. Replying to a query on misuse of investigation agencies, Thakur said that all the leaders who were being investigated were corrupt and there was ample proof of it.