"Work for transforming Assam into educational hub in Eastern India": Assam CM urges academic fraternity

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 15 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday inaugurated a two-conclave on the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in Guwahati.

Assam has started a conclave on the implementation of NEP 2020 in higher education.

Sarma, while addressing the event urged the state's academic fraternity to work for transforming Assam into an educational hub in Eastern India.

"The Government of Assam has taken steps for speedy implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 and accordingly launched this Policy for higher education in the state on June 3. The Vice-Chancellors of the state universities have been taking committed steps for its implementation and assured all necessary support for the improvement of the infrastructure of the universities," Sarma said, adding "The academic fraternity should focus on transforming Assam as an educational hub not only for the North East but also for the entire Eastern India."

He further said that views from parents and students would also be sought for the proper implementation of this education policy and urged the universities to publish booklets to help students understand the PG and UG courses under NEP 2020.

The Chief Minister also said that there is a need for more discussion in the educational sphere on NEP 2020 and to make students and parents fully aware of its various provisions.

Stressing on maintaining uniformity in the academic calendar, syllabus, and grading pattern by the universities in the state, Sarma said, "While some of the universities in the state have shown good rankings recently, the performance of several others is not satisfactory."

Governor of Assam Gulab Chand Kataria was also present at the inaugural session of the Conclave, which is organized by Raj Bhavan, Assam in association with the Department of Higher Education and the General Administration Department of the State Government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor