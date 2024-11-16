Working on BJP's directive: Cong slams LG's order on action against illegal immigrants

New Delhi, Nov 16 As Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena issued instructions to the District Magistrates and the Commissioner of Police to identify and take action against illegal immigrants in the capital, Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Saturday said it was a politically motivated move. He also accused the LG of acting at the behest of BJP-led NDA govt, months ahead of polls in the national capital.

Congress leader Rashid Alvi, while speaking to IANS, questioned the timing of LG's directive and said that it was politically motivated and was part of BJP's gameplan ahead of elections.

“Elections are coming up in Delhi, and now they are raising the issue of Rohingyas and illegal immigrants. This is clearly the BJP’s agenda,” Alvi remarked.

He further accused the LG of acting under the direction of the BJP-led central government, questioning why such issues had not been addressed earlier.

“Where was the attention before? If illegal immigrants have come, why wasn’t action taken before the elections? Now, the BJP is trying to make this an election issue because they have nothing to show in terms of development,” he said.

Alvi emphasised that the responsibility for security and illegal immigration in Delhi ultimately lies with the Centre and Home Ministry.

Alvi also condemned the tragic deaths of 10 children in a fire in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi medical hospital.

"When we hear such news, tears come to our eyes and this is not the first time that this has happened. In Uttar Pradesh, children have died in hospitals in Gorakhpur and other places earlier also. Now in Jhansi, 10 children have died. It is very painful to say and hear such things. I want to ask what kind of government is this? The Chief Minister is completely responsible for this. If Yogi Adityanath really considers himself a 'Yogi,' then he should resign after this tragedy. He is not fit to be the Chief Minister and is not capable of running the government," he concluded.

The directive, sent by LG's office to top officials including Chief Secretary, the Commissioner of Police, and the heads of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), calls for heightened vigil and also remedial action for the encroachments on roads, pavements and parks by the illegal immigrants including Rohingyas.

According to official estimates, approximately 20,000 Rohingya refugees are registered in India with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), with an estimated 1,100 immigrants living in New Delhi. One of the primary locations for these refugees is the Kalindi Kunj camp.

