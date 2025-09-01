World Coconut Day: Kerala farmers to benefit from Rs 30 crore boost

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 2 ( IANS) Kerala, the land synonymous with coconuts, is at the heart of India's World Coconut Day celebrations taking place on Tuesday.

Observed on the foundation day of the International Coconut Community (ICC), this year's theme is "Uncovering Coconuts' Power, Inspiring Global Action".

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will virtually inaugurate the programme, which will see the distribution of Export Excellence Awards, release of new publications by the Coconut Development Board (CDB), and a technical session on processing, value addition, and exports.

A major highlight this year is the rollout of revised farmer welfare schemes worth more than Rs 30 crore in Kerala alone.

Of the 23,000 hectares of coconut cultivation nationwide that will benefit, nearly 10,000 hectares are in Kerala.

The revisions were introduced in response to rising cultivation costs, soaring fertiliser prices, pest infestations, and climate-related crop losses.

In some schemes, financial support has increased tenfold, offering significant relief to farmers.

The Kera Suraksha Insurance Scheme has also been strengthened.

Coconut sector workers will now receive insurance coverage up to Rs 7 lakh, with an annual premium of just Rs 143 per beneficiary, a measure expected to provide crucial social security to thousands of labourers.

More than 1,500 farmers from 150 clusters are expected to attend the event, along with entrepreneurs, exporters, and policymakers.

For Kerala, where coconut is not just a crop but a cultural emblem, these initiatives represent both recognition of its heritage and a renewed commitment to its farmers' future.

On this World Coconut Day, the palm that defines the state's identity is being backed with stronger policies and financial support.

This event takes place at a time when Karnataka has edged out Kerala to take the number one position in coconut production in the country.

