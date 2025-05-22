World Environment Day 2025: Nationwide Campaign to Promote Eco-Friendly Alternatives to Single-Use Plastic Begins

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change today launched a nationwide mass mobilisation campaign ‘One Nation, One Mission: End Plastic Pollution’, in the run up to World Environment Day 2025. This campaign highlights India’s unwavering commitment to environmental protection and sustainability, aligned with India’s flagship initiative—Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment). Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, while launching a pre-campaign video on his social media platform, urged everyone to move from awareness to action collectively by embracing sustainable living to end plastic pollution.

World Environment Day, celebrated annually on 5th June, serves as the principal platform of the United Nations for encouraging global awareness and action for environmental protection. The Mission LiFE theme: ‘Say No to Single Use Plastic’, reinforces the message of this year’s WED celebrations.

In the run-up to #WorldEnvironmentDay, @moefcc has launched a nationwide mass mobilisation campaign against plastic pollution today.



The campaign 'One Nation, One Mission: End Plastic Pollution' aims to nudge citizens to adopt eco-friendly alternatives as envisioned by PM Shri… pic.twitter.com/4FG40P9rB6 — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) May 22, 2025

Key Areas:

Awareness and Advocacy regarding Plastic pollution.

Reduced Use and Generation of Plastic Waste, including Single-Use Plastic.

Manage Plastic Waste, including Single Use Plastic, through Segregation, Collection, Disposal and Recycling of Plastic waste.

Promoting the development of sustainable alternatives to single-use plastic.

This campaign, leading up to World Environment Day 2025, is focused on creating awareness about the hazards of plastic pollution and promoting the adoption of eco-friendly alternatives. The aim is to nudge people towards more eco-friendly lifestyles through community education, behaviour change initiatives, and innovation in sustainable materials.

The campaign will witness wide-ranging activities across Central Ministries, State/UT Governments, local bodies, educational institutions, industry, civil society, and community groups. Key areas of engagement include:

1. Awareness and Outreach through social media campaigns, nukkad nataks, public pledges, poster and essay competitions, activities like Marathon

2. Clean-up Drives at beaches, parks, riversides, campuses, tourist sites, railway stations, and rural areas, etc.

3. Workshops and Webinars on sustainable practices and alternatives to single use plastic

4. Educational Activities including art and craft from recycled plastic, school exhibitions, hackathons, quizzes, and interactive games on the theme

5. Community and Institutional Involvement by RWAs, municipal bodies, Anganwadi workers, cooperatives, etc. in localised waste segregation and recycling efforts.

Also Read | Plastic Ban in Navi Mumbai: NMMC Seizes Over 100 Kg of Single-Use Plastic in Raids.

All participating stakeholders, including Government Ministries, States, UTs, affiliated institutions, and private organisations, are encouraged to align their initiatives with the campaign theme and upload activity details on the ‘Meri LiFE’ portal. These efforts aim to build a people-powered movement toward sustainable living. The Ministry calls upon all citizens to participate in this campaign and contribute to ending plastic pollution.