World leaders pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

New Delhi, Sep 10 On the second day of the G20 summit, world leaders on Sunday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat here amid drizzle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the world leaders at Rajghat with a gift of khaadi.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived at the Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Spain’s Vice-President Nadia Calvino Santamaria, Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Deputy Prime Minister of Oman Asaad bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, World Bank President Ajay Banga, DG World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom at Rajghat.

The leaders paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and laid a wreath.

