World Population Day: India will overtake China in population growth within a year, says New UN report

Currently, China and India are the most populous countries in the world. At present, China has the largest population in the world. India is next. However, India's population will soon surpass that of China. The United Nations (UN Report on Population) has published a report on this. India will overtake China in terms of population over the next year, the report said.

The United Nations released a report on Monday on the occasion of World Population Day. According to the report, the world's population is projected to reach eight billion by mid-November 2022. The largest population will be in Asia. Asia accounts for 61% of the world's population. Asia has a population of 4.7 billion. Africa then has a population of 1.3 billion. The share of the world's population is 17 percent. In addition, Europe has a population of 75 million, or 10 percent of the population. So, Latin America and the Caribbean countries have a population of 65 million. So, there are 37 crore people living in North America and 4.3 crore in Oceania.

According to World Population Prospects 2019, China currently has a population of 1.44 billion. India is in second place with a population of 1.39 billion. China accounts for 19 per cent and India for 18 per cent of the world's population. According to a report, by 2023, India's population will surpass that of China. China's population is expected to shrink by 3.14 crore or 2.2 per cent between 2019 and 2050.

According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the world's population is growing at the slowest pace since 1950. According to this estimate, the world's population will reach 8.5 billion by the year 2030. The total world population is projected to reach 9.7 billion by the year 2050. The world's population is projected to reach 10.4 billion by 2080.

According to a United Nations report, birth rates in many developing countries have dropped. The population of eight countries is set to grow rapidly in the coming years. These include Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and Tanzania.