World Wetlands Day: Meaning, importance and this year's theme

Every year on the 2nd of February, the world observes World Wetlands Day, the day marks the date of honor to the adoption of the Wetlands Convention in 1971. The aim of the day is to encourage wetlands protection and to raise awareness of its importance.

What are wetlands?

Wetlands are the 'kidneys' of the landscape which control water and filter waste from it. Just like the forest is termed at the 'lungs of the planet' Wetlands are termed as the 'Kidneys' of the world. According to the UN wetlands as ecosystems where water is the primary factor controlling the environment and the associated plant and animal life.

Why are wetlands important?

Wetlands provide ecological services such as freshwater supply, regional climate management, flood control, biodiversity preservation, and sanctuary for many species. It also protects the ecosystem from water regulation, including flood control, and does water purification.

Wetlands Day 2022 Theme

'Wetlands Action for People and Nature,' is the theme of this year's celebration, it has been chosen to invest capital, political and civil support to protect the wetlands.

Celebration of the day

The Botanical Survey of India (BSI), the Central National Herbarium in Howrah, and the Central Media & Website Cell will host a National Virtual Drawing Competition on 2nd February.