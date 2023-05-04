Wrestlers protest: 'Cops, grapplers argued over bringng beds to Jantar Mantar'

New Delhi, May 4 The alleged brawl between protesting wrestlers and police personnel here at Jantar Mantar on late Wednesday night is said to have taken place after the police did not allow the grapplers to bring folding beds to the site of protest, a source in the know of things said on Thursday.

According to the source, an argument had broken out between the wrestlers and the police over the issue. In a footage that has emerged, the wrestlers and the police personnel are seen engaging in an argument.

The wrestlers sitting at protest at Jantar Mantar also alleged that one of the wrestlers was attacked by a Delhi Police personnel who was drunk.

Mandeep Punia, who coordinates media, alleged that one of the wrestlers, Dushyant Phogat suffered severe head injuries and was taken to hospital.

AAP leader Somnath Bharti was also said to be present at the site. At 11:35 p.m. the situation was brought under control.

Further details are awaited.



atk/sha

