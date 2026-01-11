Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest individual and owner of social media platform X, has admitted shortcomings in content regulation and assured that the platform will strictly operate in line with Indian laws in the future. This assurance followed strong action by the Modi government after objectionable content surfaced on X. Taking the matter seriously, the government prompted swift intervention, leading the company to block nearly 3,500 problematic posts and permanently remove over 600 accounts. Prior to this action, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had formally cautioned X regarding violations. Within a week of the warning, the platform initiated large-scale corrective measures and pledged strict compliance with official guidelines.

The issue gained prominence after explicit and inappropriate content began circulating widely on X, sparking public outrage and criticism. Several users were found creating and sharing such material using advanced artificial intelligence tools, raising concerns over digital safety and ethical misuse. The controversy intensified as complaints mounted over the platform’s inability to curb such content promptly. Social media users, activists, and experts questioned X’s moderation policies, demanding accountability. The situation forced authorities to intervene decisively, highlighting the growing challenges governments face in regulating AI-driven platforms and ensuring responsible use of emerging technologies in the digital space.

At the centre of the controversy is “Grok,” an AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk’s xAI company. Grok is accessible on the X platform and through a standalone application, offering text and image generation features. However, its image creation and editing tools were allegedly misused to produce obscene material, including content involving women and minors. This misuse prompted the Modi government to adopt a tough stance, issuing strict directions to X to prevent further abuse. Following these directives, the platform undertook extensive action, signalling a renewed focus on safeguarding users and enforcing content standards.