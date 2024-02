Yamuna continues to flow above danger mark in Delhi

New Delhi, July 29 The Yamuna river in Delhi continues to flow abovethe danger level with the water level recorded at 205.34 m at 10 a.m on Saturday, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC).

One of the reasons for the rise is being attributed to Friday night's heavy rainfall, the CWC said.

In view of the flood-like situation, most of the people of nearby areas of the Yamuna continue to live in relief camps.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and East Rajasthan are likely to experience

light to moderate to widespread rainfall.

Notably, the Yamuna broke a 45-year-old record and reached its highest level at 208.65 meters on July 13, submerging several low-lying areas flooding the roads.

Last Friday, it was flowing at 208.35 metres.

With the flood situation improving, the traffic is back on roads near the river and water has receded in waterlogged areas.

But in the wake of rising water levels, the people and the concerned authorities have been put on alert.

