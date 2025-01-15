Yamuna Expressway Crash in Dense Fog: 100 Goats Killed, 4 Injured in Aligarh Collision (Watch Video)

A severe accident occurred early this morning around 4 AM on the Yamuna Expressway near Aligarh's Tappal area, caused by dense fog. More than half a dozen vehicles were involved in the collision, including a truck transporting 230 goats, three vegetable-laden trucks, and several cars.

यूपी : अलीगढ़ में यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे पर सड़क हादसे में करीब 100 बकरों की मौत हुई !!



कोहरे की वजह से कई वाहन भिड़े। pic.twitter.com/AAiqeM9vBY — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 15, 2025

Tragically, 100 goats lost their lives in the crash, and four individuals sustained serious injuries. The injured—Ankur (18) from Gonda, Siddiq Khan (35) from Kanpur Dehat, and Maniram (50) from Ghazipur—have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The police arrived at the scene and cleared the traffic while ensuring the injured were taken to medical facilities.

