Yamuna water level crosses danger mark again, reaches 205.90m

New Delhi, July 23 Water level in the Yamuna River in Delhi has once again crossed the danger mark, reaching 205.90 meters, which is around 57 centimeters above the danger mark of 205.33 m.At around 8 a.m. on Sunday, the water level in the river was recorded at 205.90 meters.

Officials said that this happened as a result of the continuous release of a large amount of water from the Hathnikund Barrage.

On Saturday it was predicted that the water level of the Yamuna would reach up to 206.70 m.

A continuous discharge of over one lakh cubic meters of water per second is being released from the Hathnikund Barrage. On Saturday, even more water, exceeding two lakh cubic meters per second, was released.

