Yasin Malik hearing: Bomb disposal team, dog squad at court

New Delhi, May 25 Just ahead of the pronouncement of the verdict on Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, the Patiala House Court in the national capital was thoroughly inspected by the sniffer dogs and the bomb disposal squads.

As per latest visuals from the inside the Court, Delhi Police personnel could be seen examining the area with the help of sniffer dogs. A police team carrying thermal scanners was also there.

Even the ceilings were being checked so as to see if there is any suspected material was hidden there.

The passage which leads to the Special NIA Courtroom was completely checked by the security forces.

Malik, who is awaiting the quantum of punishment for the offences in the case, was presented before the special NIA judge of Patiala House Court amid tight security.

He is facing a maximum punishment of the death penalty, while the minimum sentence can be life imprisonment in the cases in which he is involved.

Yasin Malik has been charged with hatching a criminal conspiracy, waging war against the country, other unlawful activities, and disturbing peace in Kashmir.

