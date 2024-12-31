Year Ender 2024: From Ram Mandir Inauguration to Historic Olympic Wins - A Look Back at India’s Journey

As the year draws to a close, India’s journey through 2024 has been a mix of triumphs, challenges, and progress across various fields. From groundbreaking achievements in science, technology, and sports to political milestones, the year has been a defining one for the country. Looking ahead, the events of 2024 offer a sense of optimism and inspire the nation to continue its journey toward a brighter future.

January: A Promising Start

The year began with the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This marked a significant moment for the country. India also saw a major achievement in space exploration as ISRO launched a new satellite, reaffirming its strength in the aerospace sector. On the cricket front, Virat Kohli reached an incredible milestone of 75 international centuries. January also saw the opening of India's first women's military school in Mathura. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron visited India, strengthening bilateral ties.

February: Space and Innovation

In February, ISRO conducted a successful experimental launch for the Gaganyaan mission. This marked another milestone in India’s space endeavors. In Tamil Nadu, India’s first hydrogen energy project began operations, promising a greener future. Additionally, India passed a landmark data protection law to safeguard citizens' personal information. On the global front, a major earthquake devastated Turkey and Syria, while a massive storm struck the United States.

March: Elections and Record-Breaking Moments

March saw the announcement of the upcoming general elections in India. ISRO also achieved a remarkable feat with the successful launch of the 'Pushpak' reusable rocket. The TADOBE Festival in Maharashtra entered the Guinness World Records, and India’s first underwater metro line in Kolkata was inaugurated. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia made history by officially entering the Miss Universe competition.

April: Cultural and Political Milestones

In April, the Indian government granted classical language status to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali. This was a significant cultural development. Lok Sabha elections began in mid-April, and France held its presidential election's first round. On the international front, Taiwan was hit by a devastating earthquake, and NATO celebrated its 75th anniversary.

May: Political Shifts and Sporting Triumphs

In May, Bihar saw political changes with Nitish Kumar’s government forming an alliance with the BJP after breaking ties with the RJD. In the defense sector, India successfully tested the Rudra-M II missile off the coast of Odisha. Mumbai Indians won the Indian Premier League, and a tragic incident occurred in Mumbai when hoardings collapsed, killing 17 people.

June: Elections and International Recognition

June saw the declaration of results for the Indian general elections, with Narendra Modi securing a third term as Prime Minister. Andhra Pradesh experienced a political shift as the YSR Congress Party was defeated. On the international stage, Argentina won the FIFA World Cup, defeating Brazil. Additionally, India’s GDP growth stood at 6.8% for the second quarter.

July: Constitutional and Climatic Changes

In July, the government declared June 25 as “Constitutional Murder Day,” reflecting on a historical event in India. The Global Climate Change Summit brought world leaders together to discuss policies to combat climate change. Meanwhile, India introduced its National Health Policy, focusing on public health improvements. Taiwan’s tensions with China also escalated, while India’s stock market saw a notable rise.

August: Sporting Excellence and International Developments

August was a monumental month for India in sports. The country achieved historic success in the Paris 2024 Olympics, winning 10 medals, with Manu Bhaker emerging as a standout performer. In Bangladesh, student protests led to political upheaval, and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced into exile. South Asia, including India, faced severe flooding during the monsoon season.

September: Geopolitical Tensions and Achievements

September brought a reshuffle in India’s central cabinet, signaling political changes. In the international arena, global supply chain disruptions led to a surge in oil prices by 10%. ISRO successfully completed the third phase of its Mars mission. On the cricket field, India triumphed over Pakistan in the 2024 Asia Cup final.

October: Political and Military Achievements

In October, the Indian government introduced significant reforms under the National Education Policy. Meanwhile, international peace talks mediated by the United Nations helped reach a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Palestine. Jammu and Kashmir also held its first assembly elections in a decade, with the National Conference-Congress alliance securing a historical mandate.

November: Electoral Victories and Economic Challenges

November saw the successful completion of Maharashtra’s legislative elections, with the BJP-led alliance emerging victorious. In Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi won a by-election to the Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, global inflation led to increased interest rates by central banks worldwide, affecting financial markets.

December: Losses and Triumphs

December saw the passing of significant figures, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, and filmmaker Shyam Benegal. On a tragic note, a South Korean airplane crash claimed 179 lives. On a brighter note, India’s Koneru Humpy made history by winning her second World Rapid Chess Championship title. In space, ISRO launched its SPACEX mission, making India the fourth country to achieve space docking.