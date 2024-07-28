Yediyurappa & Vijayendra involved in MUDA case: K’taka BJP MLA

Vijayapura, (Karnataka) July 28 In an embarrassment to the Karnataka BJP, party’s MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Sunday said that BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra, his father, and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa are involved in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

“Yeddyurappa, his nephews, former MUDA Chairman, who is now with Congress, H.V. Rajeev and Vijayendra and his father are involved in the MUDA case. All the accused will get caught soon. BJP must clarify whether Rajeev is a disciple of Yeddyurappa or Vijayendra. Since Rajeev is their associate, why Vijayendra is conducting a padayatra against the Chief Minister? Yatnal told media persons.

Karnataka BJP is set to organise a protest march from Bengaluru to Mysuru demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his alleged role in the MUDA case.

Yatnal said that former MUDA Chairman Rajeev was involved in the MUDA case when he was in the BJP.

“Now Rajeev has joined Congress only to cover up his role. He joined Congress under Siddaramaiah’s leadership to bring down the BJP. Everyone knows under whose direction Rajeev joined Congress and who is his mentor,” Yatnal said.

He asked why did Rajeev, who was a close associate of Yediyurappa and Vijayendra join Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections?

“It was to support Congress to win in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha seats. Rajeev’s example is a perfect example of the cross-party alignment,” Yatnal said.

“Vijayendra says it is not just a fight against Siddaramaiah but against Congress. Does he think Siddaramaiah is in the BJP? Vijayendra congratulated the Chief Minister for accepting Minister B. Nagendra's resignation. However, Siddaramaiah should have sent Nagendra and the Chairman of the Tribal Welfare Board home. Only a CBI investigation could uncover the truth,” he said.

Yatnal said Yeddyurappa, Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, and Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan are all involved in adjustments in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections as well.

“It would be better for them to quietly accept and step back their wrong-doings and step back. People know everything. Due to their adjustment politics, many deserving leaders got defeated in the state,” Yatnal added.

