Yoga Day: Mysuru sand artist creates PM Modi model performing asanas

Mysuru’s sand artist Gowri has shaped an artwork at her sand museum on Chamundi Hill Temple Road on the foothills of Chamundi here to encourage tourists to take up yoga in their daily routine, on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga 2022 which is celebrated on June 21.On May 29, Modi, during his address at the 89th edition of his monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’, had urged people to mark the upcoming International Yoga Day at some iconic place of their town, village or city.

Modi is likely to lead the main event of the eighth International Day of Yoga celebrations on June 21 in Mysuru, Karnataka. The Ayush Ministry has also planned to observe the day at 75 iconic locations across the country.The PM had first proposed the idea for an UN-mandated International Day of Yoga during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2014. After the initiative was backed by as many as 177 nations, June 21 was marked as the date to observe Yoga Day - since it marks the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere, which holds special significance in many parts of the world.

