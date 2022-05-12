Yogi Adityanath: National anthem mandatory in all madrassas in Uttar Pradesh

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has taken a big and important decision. Now the national anthem has been made mandatory in all madrassas in Uttar Pradesh. The decision was taken by the UP Board Of Madarsa Education and instructions have been issued to all Madrasas in this regard. The instructions issued are said to be applicable in all recognized, aided and unaided madrasas. Madarsa in Uttar Pradesh had a Ramadan holiday. Now that the holidays are over, education in madrassas has resumed.

Against this background, instructions have been given to make the national anthem mandatory in madarsa. According to the information received, the Madarsa Education Council has issued a circular on May 9 to all the minority welfare officers in the state. In the meeting of the council held on March 24, 2022, it has been instructed that from the next academic session in the recognized / subsidized / non-subsidized madrasas, along with the prayers in the madrasas, it will be mandatory for the students along with all the teachers to sing the national anthem.

Madrasas had holidays from March 30, 2022 to May 11, 2022 on the backdrop of the month of Ramadan. Education will now resume in all madarsa. It is against this backdrop that the Yogi government is said to have taken this decision. Speaking on the occasion, Minority Welfare Minister Danish Azad Ansari said that the national anthem is now being made compulsory in all madrassas. Instructions in this regard have been given to all, he informed. The annual examinations will start from May 14. As the new semester begins, students have started coming to all the madrassas. The board has issued instructions to all district welfare officers in this regard, Ansari said. Also, in order to comply with this order, the District Minority Welfare Officer will have to monitor it regularly.