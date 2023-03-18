Yogi becomes first UP CM to visit Kashi Vishwanath temple 100 times

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 18: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday morning offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple and became the first Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh to visit the temple for the 100th time in the last six years, an official release said.

CM Yogi has been coming to the temple every 21 days on average since assuming power in 2017, to worship Baba Vishwanath and pray for the welfare of the people of the state and the country at large through the 'Shodashopachar' method. Yogi came on a two-day visit to Varanasi for the 113th time on Friday.

CM Yogi visits Kashi at least once a month and on each visit, he reviews and conducts field inspections of development works in the city. After taking charge of Uttar Pradesh for the first time, Yogi Adityanath visited Lord Visheshwar 74 times from 2017 to March 2022 to seek blessings.

Neeraj Kumar Pandey, a priest at Kashi Vishwanath temple, says that the visits of CM Yogi are ample proof of his immense devotion towards Sanatan Dharma and Baba Vishwanath.

"On September 9 last year, when the Chief Minister visited Varanasi for the 100th time, he visited Shrikashi Vishwanath Dham for the 88th time. From then till March 18, the Chief Minister visited the temple 12 times", the release added.

CM also offers prayers at Kaal Bhairav temple for the 100th time.

CM Yogi has not only created history by worshipping 100 times in Shrikashi Vishwanath Temple but has also become the first Chief Minister to visit the Kaal Bhairav temple, 100 times in the last six years.

Kaal Bhairav is called the 'Kotwal of Kashi'. On Saturday morning, the Chief Minister offered prayers at the temple and performed 'aarti'. He also interacted with a boy that played 'Damru' outside the temple and inquired about his studies.

On his second day of the tour on Saturday, CM yogi also inspected the newly constructed building of the Circuit House.

After reaching Varanasi on Friday evening, CM Yogi gave guidelines to the officials while conducting an on-site inspection of the development works. The CM also inspected the Integrated Pack House at Karkhianv, 34th Corps PAC and the barracks built at Rohya police station and gave necessary directions to the concerned officials.

