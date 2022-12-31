Yogi govt to ensure tight security as UP gears up for G-20 meet

In the wake of the G20 meetings to be held in Uttar Pradesh, the state government, under the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is working on a war footing to ensure tight security of the conference and the safety of dignitaries attending it.

In a high-level meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed the top-level police officers to chalk out necessary strategies regarding security. He has made it very clear that any laxity in the security of the conference and the dignitaries present would not be tolerated.

According to an official press release, a three-level security committee will be constituted in relation to the G-20 conference, as per the Chief Minister's instructions. The first of the three committees will be the UP Police Security Coordination Committee, the second will be the Airport Security and Protocol Coordination Committee and the third will be the District Level Security Committee.

The nodal officer for these committees will be the IG, of Law and Order. The President, Prime Minister, and foreign leaders' security standards shall be taken into consideration when making these preparations, as per an official press release.

In addition, instructions have been given to prepare a foolproof plan for the security of the Union Minister, Deputy Minister, other delegates, group movement, and the relatives of the delegates. The preparation of a detailed blueprint for the security arrangements for hotels, routes, and check-in locations for dignitaries has been instructed.

It stated that apart from the nodal security officer (IG law and order), the UP Police Security Coordination Committee will also include intelligence, security and anti-terrorist squad units, cybercrime units and fire safety units.

At the same time, the Airport Security and Protocol Coordination Committee will also include the Bureau of Immigration, Center Excise, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Central Industrial Security Force, Airport Authority of India and Protocol Department of UP. Similarly, a team will be formed in the District Level Security Committee with inter-departmental coordination.

The Chief Minister has asked to prepare a complete blueprint regarding security at eight different levels regarding the G-20 conference. In these, a separate detailed plan has been asked for advance security liaison, airport protocol and security coordination, motorcade parking and route mapping, traffic arrangement, staff and security personal verification, food security, media arrangement and medical task force.

Under the Advance Security Liaison, the EMC, Ministry of External Affairs, Nodal Ministry and Security Agency have been asked to meet and prepare necessary guidelines while making better coordination, stated an official release.

Along with this, under Airport Protocol and Security Coordination, instructions have been given to prepare a plan regarding G-20 visa stamping, the liaison officer, baggage screening, and weapon and telecommunication equipment for dignitaries, their families, and security officers coming from abroad.

( With inputs from ANI )

