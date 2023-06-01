Yogi orders survey of slum dwellings in UP

Lucknow, June 1 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to conduct a survey of people living in illegal slums across the state.

The survey will identify people eligible for government housing and will be conducted in coordination with the urban development department, the development authority, the district administration and the police department.

A campaign will also be launched for identifying the anti-social elements hidden there as well as the mafia and government employees setting up these slums on government land, the chief minister directed.

According to a state government spokesman, the Chief Minister further added that action should be taken to confiscate the property of masterminds who set up illegal settlements on government land by exploiting the needs of the poor.

High-rise buildings should be constructed on the properties of such masterminds after zeroing in on them, he added.

The exercise will be initiated as a pilot project in Lucknow.

Officials of various departments have been asked to collect information about people living illegally on the banks of the Gomti river in Lucknow.

"The survey should be conducted at the earliest. Those people who have been already provided with housing but are still involved in illegal occupations should be identified," Yogi Adityanath said.

A list of individuals who have no connection to Lucknow or Uttar Pradesh and are still residing here illegally should be prepared, he added.

The Chief Minister said that once the survey is completed, high rise buildings will be constructed to provide better facilities, establish markets, and parks, and arrange schools for their children.

He has asked for identification of departmental personnel who assist the mafia in settling illegal settlements.

Yogi has given directives to the district magistrate to lead this initiative.

