'You cannot win Tamil Nadu': CM Stalin hits back at HM Shah, urges DMK to prepare for 2026 Assembly polls

Chennai, Dec 14 Asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would never succeed in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin, on Sunday, issued a sharp rebuttal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, declaring that no strategy or political manoeuvre could enable the BJP to capture the state.

"No matter what tricks you bring, you cannot do anything here. You cannot win Tamil Nadu," CM Stalin said, addressing the DMK Youth Wing executive meeting in Tiruvannamalai.

"If you come with love, we will embrace you. If you come with arrogance, we will not bow. We will resist and we will win," he added, underscoring the DMK's resolve to defend Tamil Nadu's political identity and ideological foundations.

Speaking to a large gathering of DMK youth cadres, CM Stalin thanked senior Minister E.V. Velu for organising the event and praised the Deputy Chief Minister and DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin for his leadership.

"No matter how much Udhayanidhi thanks E.V. Velu, it will not be enough. I thank him once again. When I see this youth conference, I feel as though I have travelled back half a century. The energy of the youth has reached me," the Chief Minister said.

Recalling the evolution of the Dravidian movement, CM Stalin said the DMK had built its youth organisation by travelling across Tamil Nadu, engaging directly with people, and steadily expanding the political arena.

"Nothing was handed over to us easily, nor did we seize power through shortcuts. We faced obstacles, hardships and opposition at every step," he added.

He noted that reactionary and divisive ideas once spread rapidly across society, but the movement countered them by promoting rational thought and political awareness.

"We turned tea shops and salons into political platforms and nurtured critical thinking among the people. There was a time when we worried about how far Tamil Nadu had fallen. Today, we have reached a stage where the country looks back at Tamil Nadu with respect," CM Stalin said.

Defending Udhayanidhi Stalin against criticism from political opponents, the Chief Minister said rivals often described him as "dangerous".

"Udhayanidhi understands his responsibility and functions as a strong power centre. He steps into the field and strikes decisively. He is constantly developing political clarity and intellectual strength, which is the true quality of a good politician," he added.

Calling on the DMK's youth wing to play a decisive role in the upcoming Assembly elections to be held next year, CM Stalin urged his party cadres to take the state government's schemes and achievements to every household.

Emphasising the party's duty to protect India's diversity and federal values, the Chief Minister said, "With your hard work and with the people's support, the DMK will once again form the government in Tamil Nadu."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor