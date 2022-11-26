"You freed Bilkis' rapists..." Asaduddin Owaisi hits out Amit Shah for "rioters taught lesson in 2002" remark

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his "taught lessons to rioters in 2002" statement.

While addressing a public gathering at Juhapura, the largest Muslim ghetto in Gujarat, the AIMIM chief said, "Amit Shah today gave a statement during a public rally that they taught a lesson to the rioters of Gujarat in 2002 and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) established permanent peace in the state. I want to tell the MP of this (Ahmedabad) constituency, Amit Shah, that the lesson you taught in 2002 was that Bilkis' rapists will be freed by you. The lesson you taught was that you will free the murderers of Bilkis' three-year-old daughter. You also taught us that Ahsan Jafri can be killed."

"Amit Shah, what lesson did you teach to the rioters of Delhi communal riots of 2020?" he further questioned.

While pitching for its female nominee Zainab Sheikh from the Vejalpur constituency, Owaisi urged the voters to vote for the candidate, who would serve the public.

"If you would vote for Congress or Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) then your vote will be wasted. Vote for AIMIM to utilise your vote," he insisted.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will field 14 candidates in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls.

AIMIM Gujarat State president Sabir Kabliwala earlier tweeted a list of candidates from Mandvi, Bhuj, Vadgam, Sidhdhapur, Vejalpur, Bapunagar, Dariyapur, Jamalpur Khadiya, Danilimda, Khambhadiya, Mangrol, Limbayat, Surat East and Godhara constituencies.

The Gujarat assembly elections are scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5.

Voting for 89 assembly seats will take place in the first phase, while for the remaining 93 assembly seats, voting will be held in the second phase of polling.

( With inputs from ANI )

