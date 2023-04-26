Young woman found dead on Visakhapatnam beach

Vishakhapatnam(Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 26 : A young woman was found dead in a suspicious condition on the beach near the YMCA in Visakhapatnam, said the police.

The police identified the deceased as Swetha from Peda Gantiada, Vishakhapatnam.

"The body of a young woman washed ashore. The incident came to light yesterday at midnight. We have registered a case regarding this," said 3 Town police authorities in a statement. The deceased was 5 months pregnant added the statement.

The police sources said that she had a family dispute with her husband. According to the Police, she had an argument with her husband over the phone at 6 pm on Tuesday after that she disconnected the phone so she was untraceable.

After the search for her went in vain, the family members gave a missing complaint around 12 AM Tuesday. Meanwhile, 3 town police found a dead body near the YMCA beach a little past 1 pm. Later the police identified the dead body as that of Swetha. Police found a letter which is apparently of her suicide letter, said the police.

