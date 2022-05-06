Youth died in car accident while going to his sister's wedding

Man got killed in a head-on collision with a motor truck while coming to the village from Madurai for his sister's wedding. The deceased has been identified as Akshay Uttam Shinde-Patil (age 21, resident of Lengre, Tal. Khanapur, Dist. Sangli). He was living in Madurai for business. The incident took place at Hariyur near Chitradurga in Karnataka on the Pune-Bangalore National Highway. The woman and two others were injured in the accident.

Uttam Shinde from Langare has a tailoring and goldsmith business in Madurai. Son Akshay had been running the business for the last few years. Uttam Shinde's daughter's wedding was scheduled for next week. Akshay was coming to Langare for his sister's wedding.

On Tuesday On the evening of 3rd May, Dhanaji Shinde-Patil, his wife Chhaya and Akshay left Madurai to visit Langare. His car collided head-on with a truck (No. TN52L849) on the Pune-Bangalore National Highway near Chitradurga in Karnataka on Wednesday, May 4 at around 8.30 am. The accident was so terrible that the car was literally shattered. Citizens rushed all the injured to the hospital at Chitradurga. Akshay died while being shifted for further treatment after initial treatment, while Dhanaji Shinde underwent surgery on Thursday morning.