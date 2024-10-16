Youth got opportunities due to PM Modi’s initiatives: VP Dhankhar

Shillong, Oct 16 Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar asserted that youths in the country now get a plethora of opportunities due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s effort in commencing a variety of skilling and startup programs.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has opened a window of opportunities for the youth through different skilling and startup programmes. At least Rs. 60,000 crore has been earmarked for skilling 5 lakh youth in the next five years in the country,” the Vice President said while laying the foundation for a skill and innovation hub in Shillong

He said that the empowerment of the youth will ensure a big economic upsurge in the country.

The Vice President laid the foundation for Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub in the presence of Governor C.H Vijayashankar, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and State Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh.

The Vice President also launched the CM Business Catalyst: Student B-Plan Challenge with IIM Shillong and the signing of the MoU between UNDP and Meghalaya government on the promotion of entrepreneurship.

Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub will be constructed on 6.54 acres in New Shillong at the cost of Rs 77.5 crore. The facility will cater to the requirements of the youth for incubation, training, collaboration and industry partnerships.

The Vice President lauded Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma for different interventions that would nurture the potential of the young population of the state.

He said that the highest office of the country, the President of India, is held by a woman, who is a tribal and Meghalaya’s first woman DGP who is a tribal goes a long way to portray the changing profile of India’s growth trajectory.

Dhankhar stated that the skill and innovation hub will go a long way in promoting entrepreneurship in the state. He also hoped that the Human Resources of the state would get a boost with the establishment of the centre.

“Skilling of youth is the need of the time”, the Vice President added.

Chief Minister Conard Sangma said the state government is supporting entrepreneurship in a big way and to address the requirement of manpower shortage the skill and innovation hub is being set up.

“At least 85 per cent of our population is below the age of 45. The youth are our greatest strength and asset and we have initiated programmes that channelise the strength of our youth,” he added.

