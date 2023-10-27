Youth hacked to death in Odisha's Ganjam, five accused held

Bhubaneswar, Oct 27 A 25-year-old youth was hacked to death over past enmity in Sheragada area of Odisha's Ganjam district on Friday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Mangala Bhuyan, resident of Lanjiapalli village under Sheragada police limits.

"On Friday morning, Bhuyan was going towards his village on his motorcycle when the accused persons waylaid him and later attacked him with weapons like knife, sword etc. Severely injured Bhuyan fell off the motorcycle and ran away, asking for help but none dared to rush for his help. Later, one of the accused crushed Mangala to death with a boulder," Aska SDPO Uma Shankar Singh said.

Informed of the incident, a team of Sheragada police station, along with IIC Barendra Sial and SDPO Uma Shankar and a forensic team reached the spot for the probe.

"We have so far arrested all the five persons involved in the brutal killing of Mangala. It is found during investigations that the accused and deceased had past enmity. The victim and the accused persons who used to work in Surat had recently returned home. They had engaged in a heated brawl during Dussehra recently," a police source said.

Police have seized two heavy blood-stained stones, a knife, blood stained gamcha and other items from the crime scene.

A case (545/23) under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC was filed against the accused, identified as Bayadhar Bhuyan, Papun Bhuyan, Surendra Bhuyan, Jaysen Gouda, and Chandan Gouda who all hail from the same village.

The accused persons have been produced before a local court that sent them to 14 days judicial custody Friday.

In another incident, a 48-year-old person was found in critical condition under mysterious circumstances at Kriamba village in Buguda tehsil of the district late Thursday night. He was rushed to the nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The deceased was identified as Susanta Patra of Karachuli village in Buguda.

Patra ran a grocery shop at Kriamba and used to return home at night. The family members alleged that he had reportedly telephoned his wife a few hours before his death and said he might be killed by three persons. They alleged that Sustant had been killed by the said three persons.

However, police found no injury marks on the deceased’s body.

“Prima facie investigation reveals that there is no critical visible injury on the body of the deceased. Hence, there is no clear assault to the deceased,” said a local police source.

Meanwhile, police also recovered a pesticide bottle from the place where Patra was spotted by villagers on Thursday night. “Preliminary investigation reveals that the death may be due to the consumption of this poisonous pesticide 'celphos'. Again, clear cause of death shall be ascertained after obtaining the Post-Mortem report only," a police source said.

