Youth injured in police firing succumbed after 45 days of treatment

Patna, May 12 A youth in his mid twenties, who was shot at during a vehicle checking in Bihar's Jahanabad on March 28, succumbed after 45 days of treatment at a private hospital in Patna on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Sudhir Kumar, was the only son of his parents. He was returning from Jahanabad town on a motorbike when he saw police barricades being placed for a vehicle checking drive at Anantpur village under Okari police station of the district. As he was without riding the bike without helmet, he tried to escape from there. Seeing this, sub-inspector Mumtaz Alam, who was leading the drive, opened fire on Kumar.

Kumar sustained gunshot injury on his back and collapsed on the road.

The victim was admitted in a private hospital in Hilsa in Nalanda district and then referred to PMCH Patna, where he succumbed on Friday.

