Youth jumps on Bengaluru Metro tracks, saved as train stops just in time

Bengaluru, Jan 20 A youth attempted suicide by jumping in front of a train in the Jalahalli station of Metro’s Green Line on Monday in Bengaluru. The loco pilot managed to stop the train just in time, and the youth was saved.

According to sources, the youth jumped onto the tracks and lay down there as the Metro train was arriving. The loco pilot after observing the youth on the track managed to stop the train and the youth did not suffer injuries.

Following the incident, the Metro train service on the line was stopped and commuters were severely inconvenienced during the peak hour of the first day of the week.

More details were awaited. The Metro authorities are yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.

On January 5, a 23-year-old youth from Kerala attempted suicide by jumping before the Metro train at the Jalahalli station. He suffered grievous head injuries and burns on his chest. The train operations had come to a standstill for 48 minutes during the evening peak hours.

On New Year’s Day, a woman jumped onto the tracks to retrieve her fallen mobile phone and brought the Purple Line train operations to a halt during the evening peak hours.

On September 17, 2024, a 30-year-old man from Bihar attempted suicide by trying to come under the Metro train at Jnanabharathi Metro Station. The metro staff acted swiftly and used the Emergency Trip System (ETS) to rescue the man. No injuries were reported. However, the authorities quickly resumed services on the route after a brief interruption.

On March 21, 2024, a man committed suicide by jumping on the metro railway track and coming under the train in Bengaluru. The incident had taken place at the Attiguppe Metro Station. The man had come under the train and was dragged by the train. His body was charred and stuck under the metro train.

