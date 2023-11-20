Youth killed in Begusarai after Chhath Puja

Patna, Nov 20 A 19-year-old youth was shot dead by unidentified persons in Bihar’s Begusarai district on Monday morning soon after he returned from Chhath puja.

The deceased has been identified as Prince Kumar (19), a native of Bahirwar Village. The sister of the deceased claimed that an unidentified man took him from the house and murdered her brother.

After committing the crime, the accused threw the body of Prince Kumar outside his house.

“My brother returned from the Chhath Ghat on Monday morning and was eating ‘prasad’ when someone came to our house and they both left together.

“We thought that he had gone out for some work. After some time, when we opened the door of our house, we found his dead body just outside our house. He had sustained gunshot injuries,” his sister said.

She alleged that a man of her village named Babli Kumar was behind her brother’s murder.

Following the incident, the victim's family protested against the murder and seeking swift action against the accused they placed the body on NH 31 and blocked it.

The local police arrived there and managed to calm them down. The district SP Yogendra Kumar assured the victim’s family of quick action against the accused.

