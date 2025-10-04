Youth killed in mishap in Kolkata during Durga idol immersion

Kolkata, Oct 4 In an accident during the immersion of Durga idol, a young musician was killed, Kolkata Police said on Saturday.

The incident took place near the Zoological Garden in Alipore last Friday evening.

It is reported that the youth died after being hit by a height bar on the Alipore Road.

The youth was sitting on the top of the immersion truck and sustained a serious head injury in the collision with the height bar.

The youth was quickly taken to SSKM hospital in Kolkata. However, he could not be saved.

The deceased has been identified as Utsav Chatterjee, a resident of Behala in Kolkata.

He was a drummer by profession.

He had boarded a truck along with everyone else on Thursday night to participate in idol immersion of neighbourhood's community puja.

The truck was travelling towards Babughat on Hooghly river via the Alipore Road.

A sudden accident occurred at a height bar near the zoo.

The head of the youth, sitting on top of the truck, was smashed by the height bar following which the truck was stopped immediately.

A senior officer of Kolkata Police said, "The youth was taken to the SSKM Hospital after midnight in a bloody state. Treatment started there. But he died during treatment. The body has been sent for an autopsy."

Meanwhile, those accompanying the youth alleged that there was not enough lighting on the road in front of the height bar.

They claimed this was one of the reasons for the accident.

If there was lighting, the accident could have been avoided.

However, no complaint has been filed by the youth's family in connection with this incident yet.

The police have started an investigation into the incident.

The death of the youth has cast a shadow of gloom among musicians in the city, with many taking to social media to share the unfortunate news.

