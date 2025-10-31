Youth should prioritise national interest, unity to build self-reliant India: Raj CM Sharma during unity march

Jaipur, Oct 31 Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that the 'Iron Man of India', Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, built a strong and united nation by merging princely states after the nation's Independence.

"Sardar Patel instilled the spirit of 'One India – Best India' in the hearts of citizens. His vision of unity in diversity continues to inspire the nation even today," he said.

The Chief Minister urged the youth to always prioritise national interest and national unity, contributing to the creation of a strong and self-reliant India.

Sharma was addressing the Unity March organised under the banner of 'Sardar 150' to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

He recalled that after Independence, more than 560 princely states existed in India, some of which wished to remain independent. Sardar Patel convinced the rulers that the future of their people was secure only in a united India. While some states merged voluntarily, others required political persuasion.

Under Sardar Patel’s visionary leadership, princely states like Junagadh and Hyderabad became integral parts of India. It was due to his determination and leadership that the dream of a modern, united India became a reality.

As part of the Unity March, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, holding the national flag, walked three kms from Gandhi Circle to Amar Jawan Jyoti — a journey of approximately 40 minutes — alongside public representatives and citizens. A large number of people participated in the march with great enthusiasm, and patriotic slogans echoed throughout the route.

Citizens showered flowers and greeted the Chief Minister at JDA and Rambagh Circles.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Rathore, various public representatives, athletes, police and RAC personnel, NCC and NSS cadets, scout guides, and university and college students joined the march.

At Amar Jawan Jyoti, the Chief Minister offered floral tributes at the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and laid a wreath in homage to the martyrs. Sharma said that Sardar Patel’s vision was not respected in Kashmir due to the imposition of Article 370.

However, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that long-standing dream has now been fulfilled.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his government’s commitment to youth empowerment. Over the past two years, more than 91,000 government jobs have been provided, and recruitment for 1.5 lakh additional positions is currently underway.

Loans worth ₹140 crore have been sanctioned for young entrepreneurs. Sharma emphasised that not a single examination has been leaked during his tenure, assuring the youth that their hard work will be rewarded.

“Prepare diligently, the government stands with you,” he said. Sharma noted that the Unity March, organised as part of the National Unity Fortnight, symbolises a collective pledge to realise the dream of a 'Developed Rajasthan – Developed India.'

“By participating in this march, we have revived the ideals of Sardar Patel. Just as he united 560 princely states, we too must strengthen unity in diversity,” he said. Calling the youth India’s greatest strength, the Chief Minister urged them to play an active role in realizing Sardar Patel’s dream of a united, strong, and self-reliant India.

During the event, the Chief Minister administered a pledge for a self-reliant India to the public. Earlier, he offered floral tributes to the statues of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Circle.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Rathore, MP Ghanshyam Tiwari, Manju Sharma, MLAs Kalicharan Saraf, Jitendra Gothwal, Gopal Sharma, Kailash Verma, Balmukundacharya, Director General of Police Rajiv Kumar Sharma, along with various public representatives and a large number of citizens, were present on the occasion.

