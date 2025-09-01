Youths protest outside JPSC office in Ranchi over delay in recruitment exam results

Ranchi, Sep 1 Scores of candidates on Monday staged a protest in front of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) office in Ranchi, expressing anger over the inordinate delay in declaring results of various recruitment examinations.

The agitators alleged that while the Commission regularly conducts examinations, it fails to declare results on time, thereby jeopardising the careers of thousands of aspirants.

Citing some examples, the candidates pointed out that the written examination for the recruitment of 56 Food Safety Officers (FSO) in Jharkhand was held on May 27, 2024, following an advertisement issued in June 2023.

Although interviews were scheduled for June 10 this year, they said, the result has not been declared yet, and the selection process remains stalled.

“Due to the shortage of food safety officers, adulterated food items are being sold unchecked in the state, posing a serious risk to public health,” a protester said.

The demonstrators also highlighted serious irregularities in the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) recruitment.

They said the preliminary examination was conducted on June 10, 2024, with results declared on July 15. The main examination was then held from August 2-4, giving candidates just 16 days to prepare. The recruitment process was meant to fill 64 posts, half of them reserved for women, but the final results are yet to be announced, even after several months, they said.

The protesters accused the JPSC of “playing with the future of students” and forcing them onto the streets repeatedly to demand timely results.

They warned that if the pending results are not released soon, the agitation will be intensified.

Earlier too, aspirants had carried out prolonged demonstrations demanding the declaration of the JPSC Civil Services Examination results, which were delayed for months.

