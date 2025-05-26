YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, Accused of Spying for Pakistan, Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody

A local court in Hisar on Monday sent YouTuber and travel blogger Jyoti Malhotra to 14-day judicial custody for allegedly spying for Pakistan. Malhotra, 33, is among 12 people arrested so far for suspected espionage activities linked to Pakistan. She had earlier been in police custody for nine days, including an initial five-day remand followed by a four-day extension granted last Thursday.

According to the media reports, Malhotra came in contact with Pakistani intelligence officer Ehsan-ur-Rahim, also known as Danish, during a visit to the Pakistan High Commission while applying for a visa. She allegedly remained in touch with Pakistani operatives and visited Pakistan multiple times. She also visited China once. Rahim was reportedly declared persona non grata by India.

Malhotra has been booked under Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923. She is also charged under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).