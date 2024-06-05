YSRCP virtually wiped out despite polling 39.37 pc votes

Amaravati, June 5 The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has been virtually wiped out in Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections despite polling 39.37 per cent votes.

The party not only lost power to the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance but suffered humiliation as it could win just 11 seats, down from 151 which it had bagged in 2019 elections in the 175-member Assembly.

The forging of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance proved to be a game changer as their combined vote share of 55.32 per cent gave them a massive victory.

The TDP-led alliance won 164 seats to decimate Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP.

The TDP, which contested 144 seats, bagged 135, polling 45.60 per cent votes.

With a 100 per cent strike rate, Jana Sena led by actor Pawan Kalyan won all 21 seats it contested with a vote share of 6.86 per cent.

The BJP won eight out of 10 seats it contested with a vote share of 2.86 per cent.

In 2019, when TDP and BJP had contested on their own and Jana Sena had an alliance with the BSP and the Left parties, YSRCP had scored a landslide victory, bagging 151 seats with a 49.95 per cent vote share.

The TDP was distant second with 23 seats and 39.17 per cent vote share.

Jana Sena had polled 5.53 per cent votes but won a single seat.

The BJP then drew a blank, polling a mere 0.84 per cent votes.

The YSRCP had also bagged 22 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats while the TDP secured the remaining three seats.

This time, the TDP won 16 out of the 17 Lok Sabha seats it contested.

The BJP, which was allotted six seats, bagged three while Jana Sena won both the seats it contested on.

Interestingly, the YSRCP’s vote share was higher than that of the TDP in Lok Sabha polls.

Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP polled 37.79 per cent votes while YSRCP’s vote share was 39.61 per cent and it bagged four seats.

The gains for the BJP were clear in Lok Sabha polls as it polled 11.28 per cent votes.

Jana Sena secured 4.36 per cent votes. The combined vote share of the alliance was 53.43 per cent, about two per cent lower than the votes it secured in the Assembly polls.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor