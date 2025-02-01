Zakia Jafri Passes Away: Gujarat Riots Survivor and Wife of Former MP Ehsan Jafri Dies

Zakia Jafri, widow of former MP Ehsan Jafri, who was killed in the Gulbarg Society massacre, passed away on Saturday, February 1. “Zakia Appa, a compassionate leader of the human rights community, passed away just 30 minutes ago!,” Human rights activist Teesta Setalvad posted on X.

Zakia Appa a compassionate leader of d human rights community passed away just 30 minutes ago!Her visionary presence will be missed by d nation family friends & worrld! Tanveernhai, Nishrin, Duraiyaappa, grandkids we are with you! Rest in Power and Peace Zakia appa! #ZakiaJafripic.twitter.com/D6Un1cj346 — Teesta Setalvad (@TeestaSetalvad) February 1, 2025

