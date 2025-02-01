Zakia Jafri Passes Away: Gujarat Riots Survivor and Wife of Former MP Ehsan Jafri Dies
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 1, 2025 01:33 PM2025-02-01T13:33:28+5:302025-02-01T13:34:12+5:30
Zakia Jafri, widow of former MP Ehsan Jafri, who was killed in the Gulbarg Society massacre, passed away on Saturday, February 1. “Zakia Appa, a compassionate leader of the human rights community, passed away just 30 minutes ago!,” Human rights activist Teesta Setalvad posted on X.
Zakia Appa a compassionate leader of d human rights community passed away just 30 minutes ago!Her visionary presence will be missed by d nation family friends & worrld! Tanveernhai, Nishrin, Duraiyaappa, grandkids we are with you! Rest in Power and Peace Zakia appa! #ZakiaJafripic.twitter.com/D6Un1cj346— Teesta Setalvad (@TeestaSetalvad) February 1, 2025
"Her visionary presence will be missed by d nation family friends & worrld! Tanveernhai, Nishrin, Duraiyaappa, grandkids we are with you! Rest in Power and Peace Zakia appa!," Setalvad added.