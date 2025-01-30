Alcohol Ban In Kharghar: Women Groups Push For No Liquor Policy In City

Kharghar: The ongoing fight for an alcohol-free Kharghar has gained renewed momentum as local women’s groups and social organizations have come together to demand action from the municipal authorities. The Kharghar Alcohol Ban Struggle Committee, which has been advocating for an alcohol ban for over two decades, has once again launched the "Save Kharghar" campaign in response to the growing number of establishments selling alcohol in the city.

Despite discussions in the legislature, there has been no concrete decision on the issue. Politicians have often hijacked the movement, and instead of enforcing the ban, hotels selling alcohol have been gradually allowed to operate under the approval of the Excise Department. This development has triggered concern among residents, especially with the city's growing number of schools and colleges, which contribute to its identity as an educational hub.

On January 29, members from prominent social organizations such as Tejaswini Women’s Group, Purandar Sneha Social Organization, Ishi Foundation, Robinhood Army, My Marathi Women’s Group, Sector 11 Women’s Group, Kerala Society, Sector 12 Senior Citizens Group, Doctors Association, and Sahayogi Social Organization met with Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale. They presented their demand for Kharghar to be declared alcohol-free and requested permission to put up banners throughout the city to raise awareness about the issue among the residents.

The movement has gained significant support from local women’s groups and educational institutions, who are alarmed by the potential increase in alcohol-selling outlets and bars in the city. Residents have expressed their frustration over the lack of action from politicians, particularly after a bar named “Nirasukh Palace” was allowed to operate. BJP municipal councilors had protested and successfully shut the bar down, but after its reopening, no further action has been taken, drawing criticism from the community.

With the support of over 28,000 Mathadi voters, the Kharghar Alcohol Ban Struggle Committee is committed to pushing forward in its mission to make Kharghar alcohol-free, calling on both the authorities and citizens to join the movement for a healthier and safer city.